Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.1% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,309.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 217,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,621,000 after purchasing an additional 208,577 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

