Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. 758,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

