Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 192,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 615,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.