iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IPW
iPower Stock Performance
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.