iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

