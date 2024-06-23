iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 590,161 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

