iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,793. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.