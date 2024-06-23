iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

