iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 37,570,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

