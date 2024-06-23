iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. 199,732 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

