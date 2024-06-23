J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £150.20 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley purchased 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £150.20 ($190.85).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 754.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 777.87. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.96). The stock has a market cap of £917.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,318.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.75) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.