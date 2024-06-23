Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.03-2.43 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

