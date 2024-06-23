Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

