Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

