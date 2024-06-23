JMP Securities Trims Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Target Price to $16.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

ABR opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.98. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.