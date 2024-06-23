John Ross Davies Sells 4,968 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 1.0 %
MDI opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.98. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
