JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $72.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Insmed has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

