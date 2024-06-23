JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,121,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,890 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

