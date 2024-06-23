Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Trading Down 2.7 %

Kamada stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

