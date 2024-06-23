Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.65 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $46.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,003,709,799 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,999,061,791.675377. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15678519 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $47,367,551.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

