KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.63.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBH
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 620,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 320,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %
KBH opened at $70.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Home Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.