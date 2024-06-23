Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KFY opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.