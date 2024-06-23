Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.21 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.