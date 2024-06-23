Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

