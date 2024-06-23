Litchfield Hills Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.98 on Friday. ECD Automotive Design has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
