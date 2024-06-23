Litchfield Hills Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.98 on Friday. ECD Automotive Design has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

