Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average of $228.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

