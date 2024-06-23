Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,414,000 after buying an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

