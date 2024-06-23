Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $67.91. 25,891,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

