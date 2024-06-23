Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Financial Review

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72% Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Massimo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 249.47%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Massimo Group.

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Massimo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.19 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.20 Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.35 N/A N/A N/A

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Massimo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

