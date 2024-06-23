Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Walden Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,885. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

