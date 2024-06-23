Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 25,321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 138,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

