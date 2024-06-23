Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,111. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

