Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 417,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,483. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

