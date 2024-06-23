Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.39. 12,308,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

