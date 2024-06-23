Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.26. 14,682,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,979. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

