Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

