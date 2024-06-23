McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
