Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

MESO opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

