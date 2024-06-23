MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $48.13 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $273.67 million and $8.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $48.13 or 0.00075085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,089.06 or 0.99987039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.38126467 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,818,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

