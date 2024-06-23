MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.87. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

