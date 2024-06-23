MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.04 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Chemed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,523,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,010. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.69 and its 200 day moving average is $590.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.