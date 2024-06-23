MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $700,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.39. 2,713,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,347. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

