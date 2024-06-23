MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $213,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 497,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.