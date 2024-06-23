MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $262,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,466. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.96 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.78. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

