MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 3,593 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $108.12. 273,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,615. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

