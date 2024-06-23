MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

