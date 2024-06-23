MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 944 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25. The company has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.