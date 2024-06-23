Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 207,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 126,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $66.51.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

