Morgan Stanley Increases Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $100.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.70 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $483,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

