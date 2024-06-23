Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 304 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $59,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.49. 1,028,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,466. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.96 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.78.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

